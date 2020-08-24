Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Director Charles W. Pollard Purchases 1,000 Shares

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Director Charles W. Pollard purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $115.00 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,610,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of ALGT opened at $115.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.56 and a 200 day moving average of $108.55. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $60.06 and a one year high of $183.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 1.43.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($5.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.53) by ($1.43). Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $133.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post -9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 152.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.92.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

