Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) Receives $15.96 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.96.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AQN. BMO Capital Markets lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James set a $18.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $15.75 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 18.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 69,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 10,766 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 6.2% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter worth about $678,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 21,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AQN opened at $13.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.51. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 8.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.41%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.