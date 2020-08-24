Alamos Gold Inc (TSE:AGI) Senior Officer James Porter Sells 10,000 Shares

Alamos Gold Inc (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) Senior Officer James Porter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.41, for a total transaction of C$144,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,405,508.17.

Shares of AGI stock traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$13.22. 339,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,175. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion and a PE ratio of 95.47. Alamos Gold Inc has a 12-month low of C$4.43 and a 12-month high of C$15.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$174.99 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AGI shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

