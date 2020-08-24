Akzo Nobel NV (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Short Interest Update

Akzo Nobel NV (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of AKZOY stock opened at $32.10 on Monday. Akzo Nobel has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $34.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. The company offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials primarily under the Dulux, Coral, Levis, and Flexa brands.

