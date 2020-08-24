Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) and Ooma (NASDAQ:OOMA) Critical Comparison

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) and Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Akerna and Ooma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akerna $10.92 million 7.64 -$12.31 million N/A N/A Ooma $151.59 million 2.44 -$18.80 million ($0.65) -25.72

Akerna has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ooma.

Risk & Volatility

Akerna has a beta of 2.49, meaning that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ooma has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Akerna and Ooma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akerna 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ooma 2 1 5 0 2.38

Ooma has a consensus target price of $20.40, suggesting a potential upside of 22.01%. Given Ooma’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ooma is more favorable than Akerna.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.7% of Akerna shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.6% of Ooma shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.8% of Akerna shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Ooma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Akerna and Ooma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akerna -137.41% -70.41% -62.76% Ooma -9.58% -35.97% -13.30%

Summary

Ooma beats Akerna on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Akerna Company Profile

Akerna Corp. operates a technology company in the cannabis space. The company offers MJ Platform and Leaf Data Systems that provide clients and government entities with a central data management system for tracking regulated cannabis products. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc. creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a multi-user communications system that provides everything needed to manage communications in and out of the office for small businesses; Ooma Office Mobile HD app to make, receive, and transfer phone calls; and Ooma Enterprise, an unified-communications-as-a-service. It also provides Ooma Telo, a home communications solution designed to serve as the primary phone line in the home; Ooma Telo Air, a solution that connects to the Internet wirelessly using the home's Wi-Fi network and can be paired with mobile phones to answer incoming mobile calls from any phone in the home; and Ooma HD3 cordless handset. In addition, the company offers Ooma Premier Service, a suite of advanced calling features to enhance the capabilities of Ooma Telo; and Ooma Mobile HD app that allows users to make and receive phone calls and access Ooma features and settings with iOS or Android device over a Wi-Fi or cellular data connection. Further, it provides Ooma Smart Security, a security and monitoring platform; Ooma Smart Cam, an indoor/outdoor high-definition video security camera; and Talkatone mobile app. The company offers its products through direct sales, retailers, distributors, and resellers, as well as online. Ooma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

