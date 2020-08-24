Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) Short Interest Up 11.8% in July

Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 610,100 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the July 15th total of 545,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

AIRG stock opened at $13.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.72 million, a P/E ratio of -66.15 and a beta of 1.52. Airgain has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $14.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.31.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.18. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. On average, analysts predict that Airgain will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Airgain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Airgain in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

In other news, VP Kevin Thill sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $1,022,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 134,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,221.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIRG. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Airgain by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 295,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 68,175 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Airgain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $644,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Airgain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $478,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Airgain by 209.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 27,955 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in Airgain by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 154,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 23,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

