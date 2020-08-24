Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,081,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,214,015,000 after purchasing an additional 29,037 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,491,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,096,117,000 after buying an additional 188,508 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,029,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,004,036,000 after purchasing an additional 641,003 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 36.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,495,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $697,796,000 after acquiring an additional 941,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,203,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $639,498,000 after purchasing an additional 316,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $288.39. 8,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,879. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $299.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.80. The firm has a market cap of $63.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $359.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products & Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.69.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

