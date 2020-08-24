AIN (OTCMKTS:AINPF) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

AIN (OTCMKTS:AINPF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

About AIN

Ain Holdings Inc engages in the dispensing pharmacy, and drug and cosmetic store businesses primarily in Japan. Its Dispensing Pharmacy segment operates dispensing pharmacies; sells generic drugs; and provides staff dispatching and introduction services, as well as consulting services. The company's Cosmetic and Drug Store segment manages cosmetic and drug stores under the ainz & tulpe brand.

