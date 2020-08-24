AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Short Interest Update

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,230,000 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the July 15th total of 13,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 43.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,289,000 after buying an additional 222,443 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in AGNC Investment by 111.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 240,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 126,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 16.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 372,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 15,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.98.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $14.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $19.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.81.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.39 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.66% and a negative net margin of 109.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2310.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a aug 20 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

