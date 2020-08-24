AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Short Interest Down 16.4% in July

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the July 15th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 337.0 days.

Shares of AGFMF stock opened at $4.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.53. AGF Management has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $5.38.

Get AGF Management alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of AGF Management from $6.00 to $5.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AGF Management from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of AGF Management from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AGF Management from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. AGF Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.85.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.