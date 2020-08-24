Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Afya from $33.00 to $24.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Afya from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Afya from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Afya in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Banco Santander lowered shares of Afya to a hold rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.79.

Shares of Afya stock opened at $24.44 on Thursday. Afya has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $34.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.37.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. Afya had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $61.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.95 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Afya will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Oconnor LLC increased its stake in shares of Afya by 1.1% in the second quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 72,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Afya by 364.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new position in Afya during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Afya by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 39,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Afya by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

