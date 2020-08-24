Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Short Interest Update

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the July 15th total of 929,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 277,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Shares of AFYA opened at $24.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.37. Afya has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $34.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Get Afya alerts:

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. Afya had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $61.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.95 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Afya will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Afya by 22.7% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,854,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,916,000 after acquiring an additional 528,490 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its position in Afya by 1.1% in the second quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 72,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Afya by 16.2% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 816,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,131,000 after acquiring an additional 113,828 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in Afya by 3,828.3% in the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 84,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 82,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Afya by 298.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 99,795 shares in the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AFYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Afya in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Afya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Afya from $33.00 to $24.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Banco Santander downgraded shares of Afya to a “hold” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Afya from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.79.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

See Also: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.