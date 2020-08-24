Aeon Tops 1-Day Volume of $34,984.00 (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 24th. In the last seven days, Aeon has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $9.05 million and approximately $34,984.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00004867 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.25 or 0.00793702 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 37.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002227 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000105 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

