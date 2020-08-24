Aegis Begins Coverage on Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA)

Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Biomerica from $6.25 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th.

NASDAQ BMRA opened at $7.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.59. Biomerica has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $23.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.73 million, a P/E ratio of -28.59 and a beta of -0.71.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Biomerica by 22.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Biomerica in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Biomerica in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Biomerica in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biomerica in the second quarter valued at $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

