Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ADYEY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Oddo Bhf raised Adyen to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of ADYEY stock opened at $32.49 on Friday. Adyen has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $35.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.76.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

