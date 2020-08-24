Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADDUS HOMECARE is a comprehensive provider of a broad range of social and medical services in the home. The company’s services include personal care and assistance with activities of daily living, skilled nursing and rehabilitative therapies, and adult day care. Its consumers are individuals with special needs who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. Its payor clients include federal, state and local governmental agencies, the Veterans Health Administration, commercial insurers and private individuals. Addus operates its business through two divisions, home & community services and home health services. The home & community services are social, or non-medical, in nature and include assistance with bathing, grooming, dressing, personal hygiene and medication reminders, and other activities of daily living whereas the home health services are medical in nature and include physical, occupational and speech therapy, as well as skilled nursing. “

ADUS has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Addus Homecare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Addus Homecare from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Addus Homecare from $103.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Addus Homecare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.38.

ADUS stock opened at $95.94 on Friday. Addus Homecare has a one year low of $43.13 and a one year high of $106.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.71, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. Addus Homecare had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $184.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.85 million. Research analysts forecast that Addus Homecare will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Addus Homecare news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $593,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,129.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark L. First sold 475,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $44,773,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,125.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 494,307 shares of company stock worth $46,661,228 in the last quarter. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Addus Homecare by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 622,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,059,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 485.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 245,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,569,000 after purchasing an additional 203,218 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 42,641 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare in the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

