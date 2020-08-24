Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) Short Interest Update

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 782,600 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the July 15th total of 715,600 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 642,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ:ADMS opened at $4.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $127.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.77. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $7.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.36.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.24. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.52% and a negative return on equity of 806.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADMS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 7th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,648 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,242 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 16,090 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,459 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 17,638 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

