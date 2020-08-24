Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR) Short Interest Up 12.1% in July

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the July 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of ACUR opened at $0.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.30. Acura Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 million, a PE ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter. Acura Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%.

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products to address medication abuse and misuse. It offers Oxaydo tablets, a Schedule II narcotic indicated for the management of acute and chronic moderate to severe pain; and Nexafed products, which are pseudoephedrine and acetaminophen tablets that are used as nasal decongestants in various non-prescription and prescription cold, sinus, and allergy products.

