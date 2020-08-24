Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Position Lessened by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,066 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $20,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.1% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 47.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.8% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.8% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $237.78. The stock had a trading volume of 30,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,240. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $238.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.30 and a 200 day moving average of $197.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Accenture from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Accenture from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Accenture from $228.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.96.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.54, for a total transaction of $679,414.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,326.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $238,668.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,847 shares of company stock worth $3,710,958. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.