ABN AMRO Bank N.V. (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Short Interest Up 16.3% in July

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the July 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
AAVMY stock opened at $9.16 on Monday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $20.57.
ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile
Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?
Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.