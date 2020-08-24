ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Short Interest Update

ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 438,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABMD shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on ABIOMED from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. OTR Global raised ABIOMED to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub downgraded ABIOMED from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BTIG Research downgraded ABIOMED to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ABIOMED from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.40.

Get ABIOMED alerts:

In related news, Director Paul Thomas sold 2,000 shares of ABIOMED stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.41, for a total transaction of $606,820.00. Also, Director Dorothy E. Puhy sold 7,500 shares of ABIOMED stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $2,062,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,250 shares of company stock worth $2,903,313 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABMD. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of ABIOMED during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in ABIOMED in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in ABIOMED in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $307.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.64, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.08. ABIOMED has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $319.19.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.12 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ABIOMED will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for ABIOMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIOMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.