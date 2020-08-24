AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the July 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 460,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in AAR by 13,915.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AAR by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AAR by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 163,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of AAR by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of AAR by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research report on Friday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AAR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

NYSE AIR opened at $18.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.23. AAR has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $52.78. The company has a market cap of $660.91 million, a P/E ratio of 156.67 and a beta of 1.60.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.55. AAR had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $416.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.87 million. Sell-side analysts predict that AAR will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

