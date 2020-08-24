A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.75 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S operates as a shipping company. It operates container vessels, tankers, supply ships, special vessels, APM terminials and oil drilling rigs. A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Get A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of AMKBY opened at $7.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average is $5.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $7.88.

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR Company Profile

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (AMKBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.