A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.75.

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR stock opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.46. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $7.88.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands.

