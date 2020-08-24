$901.21 Million in Sales Expected for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to announce $901.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Autodesk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $893.50 million to $919.55 million. Autodesk reported sales of $796.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full-year sales of $3.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.96 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 230.16% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

ADSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Autodesk from $228.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global downgraded Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.25.

In other Autodesk news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 11,531 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,306,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,639 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.04, for a total value of $5,456,904.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,544 shares of company stock valued at $11,211,108 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 458.6% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 162 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Autodesk by 71.5% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 223 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Autodesk by 233.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 160 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

ADSK traded up $3.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $251.94. 21,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,489. The company has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a PE ratio of 183.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.14. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $251.39.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

