6,047 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Bought by Peninsula Wealth LLC

Peninsula Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 294,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,989,000 after buying an additional 15,861 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Brightworth increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brightworth now owns 192,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,041,000 after buying an additional 42,364 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 24,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, Managed Account Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,137,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.69. 23,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,251,949. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.14. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $76.49 and a 1 year high of $89.59.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a $0.159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

