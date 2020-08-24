5,421 Shares in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Purchased by Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,935.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

SCHZ stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $56.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,453. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $56.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.42.

