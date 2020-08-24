5,381 Shares in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Purchased by Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDXJ. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA GDXJ traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.30. 209,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,330,603. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.06 and its 200-day moving average is $44.19. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $65.95.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

