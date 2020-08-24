360 Finance Inc (NASDAQ:QFIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that 360 Finance Inc (NASDAQ:QFIN) will report earnings per share of $0.73 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for 360 Finance’s earnings. 360 Finance posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 360 Finance will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.16 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow 360 Finance.

360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $449.11 million for the quarter. 360 Finance had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 18.94%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 360 Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of 360 Finance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of 360 Finance in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of 360 Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised 360 Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 360 Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.47.

Shares of 360 Finance stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $14.43. 99,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,749. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98. 360 Finance has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $18.06.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of 360 Finance by 25.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 360 Finance during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 360 Finance during the second quarter worth $110,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of 360 Finance during the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Leap Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of 360 Finance during the second quarter worth $140,000. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 360 Finance

360 Finance, Inc operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

