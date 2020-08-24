320,552 Shares in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Acquired by Silver Heights Capital Management Inc

Silver Heights Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 320,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,667,000. Polaris Industries accounts for about 14.4% of Silver Heights Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PII. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in Polaris Industries by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 8,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PII traded up $3.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.05. 5,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,580. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -110.80 and a beta of 2.15. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $110.30.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Polaris Industries had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 32.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is presently 39.24%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $67.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.69.

In related news, insider Steven Menneto sold 27,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,977,275.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Musso sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $392,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,016 shares of company stock worth $18,559,614. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

