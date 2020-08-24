$3.21 Million in Sales Expected for Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) will announce sales of $3.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Urogen Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urogen Pharma will report full year sales of $11.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.90 million to $15.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $57.29 million, with estimates ranging from $31.30 million to $80.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Urogen Pharma.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by $0.15.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on URGN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urogen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Urogen Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Urogen Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URGN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Urogen Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,831,000. Horton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 251,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 142,949 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 51,257 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 883,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 48,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,728,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:URGN traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $22.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,326. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.39. Urogen Pharma has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $37.08.

About Urogen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

