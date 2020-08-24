20 20 Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 40,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 535.6% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 10,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 8,430 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 30,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $98.18 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

