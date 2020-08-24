$2.75 EPS Expected for KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) will post $2.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for KLA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.79. KLA posted earnings of $2.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLA will report full-year earnings of $11.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.69 to $12.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.98 to $13.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. KLA had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 63.04%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of KLA from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of KLA from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $167.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.94.

KLA stock traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $206.90. 13,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,602. KLA has a 12 month low of $110.19 and a 12 month high of $218.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,562 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total value of $321,803.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,607.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,115 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total transaction of $7,401,539.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,414,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,580 shares of company stock valued at $11,365,008 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 74.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 88.3% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

