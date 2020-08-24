$186.95 Million in Sales Expected for CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) will announce $186.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $184.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $189.90 million. CIRCOR International reported sales of $237.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full year sales of $761.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $755.00 million to $767.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $827.95 million, with estimates ranging from $822.00 million to $833.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $186.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.95 million. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 25.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CIR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CIRCOR International from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on CIRCOR International from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Shares of CIR stock traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, reaching $28.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,278. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. CIRCOR International has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $46.79. The company has a market capitalization of $557.12 million, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.26.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 22,138 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in CIRCOR International by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CIRCOR International during the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CIRCOR International by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 31,640 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

