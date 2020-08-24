$134.15 Million in Sales Expected for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) to report $134.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $83.50 million and the highest is $165.41 million. Apple Hospitality REIT reported sales of $331.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year sales of $591.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $468.10 million to $683.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $903.83 million, with estimates ranging from $831.70 million to $977.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 0.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple Hospitality REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $48,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 10,221,968 shares in the company, valued at $98,948,650.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after buying an additional 53,390 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 582,110 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 83.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 48,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 219.9% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 223,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 153,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APLE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.50. The stock had a trading volume of 60,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,653. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $16.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

