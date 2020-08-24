$132.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) will report $132.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $134.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $130.66 billion. Walmart reported sales of $127.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Walmart will report full-year sales of $549.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $544.62 billion to $554.95 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $554.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $541.18 billion to $563.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.12.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $10,275,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,075,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,911,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 259,605 shares of company stock valued at $32,361,425. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,094,312,000 after buying an additional 835,420 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Walmart by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,855,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,254 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,893,175 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,351,303,000 after purchasing an additional 666,594 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,043,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,322,749,000 after purchasing an additional 295,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Walmart by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,365,227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,064,077,000 after purchasing an additional 828,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.57. The company had a trading volume of 215,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,991,709. The company has a market capitalization of $373.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.31. Walmart has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $137.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

