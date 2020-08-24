$1.48 Billion in Sales Expected for KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) will announce sales of $1.48 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for KLA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.49 billion and the lowest is $1.48 billion. KLA reported sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that KLA will report full-year sales of $6.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.91 billion to $6.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. KLA had a return on equity of 63.04% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on KLA from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on KLA from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.94.

NASDAQ KLAC traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $206.90. 13,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,602. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.57 and its 200-day moving average is $173.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.78. KLA has a 12-month low of $110.19 and a 12-month high of $218.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total value of $7,401,539.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,414,675.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 1,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.42, for a total value of $286,626.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,118.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,580 shares of company stock worth $11,365,008 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 7.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 11,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

