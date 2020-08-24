$0.90 EPS Expected for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will announce $0.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Bank of Hawaii reported earnings of $1.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.84. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $177.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.62 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share.

BOH has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Hawaii presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

Shares of BOH stock traded up $1.19 on Monday, reaching $56.55. 8,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,957. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23. Bank of Hawaii has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $95.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.20%.

In related news, Director Victor K. Nichols bought 4,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.66 per share, for a total transaction of $249,078.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,661.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 362.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

