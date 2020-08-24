$0.08 EPS Expected for AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AMAG Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. AMAG Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.70) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 111.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AMAG Pharmaceuticals.

Get AMAG Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.10. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.49% and a negative return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $52.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.49 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.89 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 166.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,379,000 after acquiring an additional 520,830 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,622,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $2,406,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,892,032 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,873,000 after purchasing an additional 177,933 shares during the period. Finally, AXA increased its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 195,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 63,200 shares during the period.

Shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $10.13. 18,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,318. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $13.53.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMAG Pharmaceuticals (AMAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.