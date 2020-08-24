$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Novocure’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Novocure posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Novocure will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Novocure.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.96 million. Novocure had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 5.14%. Novocure’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Novocure from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Novocure from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.67.

NASDAQ NVCR traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $78.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,832. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.42. Novocure has a 52-week low of $53.40 and a 52-week high of $98.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 655.05 and a beta of 1.62.

In related news, COO Michael J. Ambrogi sold 42,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $2,879,983.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 221,167 shares in the company, valued at $14,822,612.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total transaction of $26,048.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,821 shares of company stock worth $4,144,663 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Novocure by 85.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,555,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $172,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,050 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Novocure during the second quarter valued at $21,411,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Novocure during the first quarter valued at $17,448,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Novocure by 838.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 223,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,250,000 after purchasing an additional 199,621 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novocure in the first quarter worth about $12,808,000. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

