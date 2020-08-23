ZEON Network (ZEON) One Day Volume Hits $95,390.00

ZEON Network (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 15% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One ZEON Network token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, BitMart and P2PB2B. In the last seven days, ZEON Network has traded down 26.3% against the US dollar. ZEON Network has a total market capitalization of $22.08 million and $95,390.00 worth of ZEON Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008657 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00128609 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $192.16 or 0.01660809 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00187367 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000859 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00154933 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000155 BTC.

About ZEON Network

ZEON Network’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,631,716,490 tokens. The official message board for ZEON Network is medium.com/zeon-network . The Reddit community for ZEON Network is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ZEON Network is zeon.network . ZEON Network’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZEON Network Token Trading

ZEON Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitMart, P2PB2B and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

