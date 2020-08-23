ZelaaPayAE Price Reaches $0.0105 on Exchanges (ZPAE)

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded up 20.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One ZelaaPayAE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ZelaaPayAE has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. ZelaaPayAE has a total market capitalization of $2.77 million and approximately $209,343.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002970 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002474 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000148 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 50.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About ZelaaPayAE

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) is a token. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,364,587 tokens. ZelaaPayAE’s official website is www.zelaapay.ae

Buying and Selling ZelaaPayAE

