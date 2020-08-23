Zacks: Brokerages Expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $256.46 Million

Equities analysts expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) to post $256.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for NuVasive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $263.89 million and the lowest is $246.80 million. NuVasive reported sales of $290.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NuVasive.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $203.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. NuVasive’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NUVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised NuVasive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on NuVasive from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.18.

In related news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in NuVasive during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in NuVasive during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in NuVasive during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in NuVasive by 53.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period.

NUVA stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.51. 385,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,852. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $81.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -437.58, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.36.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NuVasive (NUVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.