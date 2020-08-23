Zacks: Brokerages Expect J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $228.75 Million

Equities research analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) will post $228.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $225.50 million to $232.00 million. J & J Snack Foods posted sales of $311.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full-year sales of $998.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $995.00 million to $1.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $214.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.07 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.16%. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JJSF. CL King upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

In related news, SVP Gerard Garfield Law sold 10,000 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.47, for a total transaction of $1,274,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,424.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 25.5% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 4.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 57.6% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 19,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 180.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the second quarter valued at $245,000. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JJSF opened at $132.55 on Thursday. J & J Snack Foods has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $196.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 59.44 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.39.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

