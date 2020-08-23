Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.98 Million

Wall Street analysts expect SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) to report $28.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.84 million. SmartFinancial posted sales of $23.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full-year sales of $114.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $112.37 million to $116.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $110.68 million, with estimates ranging from $110.30 million to $110.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.74 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SmartFinancial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In other SmartFinancial news, Director Clifton N. Miller sold 5,000 shares of SmartFinancial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $84,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,491.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMBK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 24,355 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 31,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. 40.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmartFinancial stock opened at $13.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.66. SmartFinancial has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is currently 11.90%.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

