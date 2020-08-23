Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.10 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) will announce sales of $11.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for CryoPort’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.59 million to $12.90 million. CryoPort reported sales of $9.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CryoPort will report full year sales of $43.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $42.42 million to $45.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $64.12 million, with estimates ranging from $61.00 million to $68.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CryoPort.

Get CryoPort alerts:

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 million. CryoPort had a negative net margin of 60.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. CryoPort’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CryoPort in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Roth Capital upped their target price on CryoPort from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CryoPort from $23.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CryoPort from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

CYRX traded up $4.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.82. 1,795,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,140. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.39. The company has a quick ratio of 22.89, a current ratio of 22.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.66 and a beta of 0.92. CryoPort has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $40.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of CryoPort by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,937 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 7,755 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CryoPort by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,763 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after buying an additional 49,071 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of CryoPort by 479.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,286 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 30,850 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of CryoPort by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 754,700 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $12,883,000 after buying an additional 105,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in CryoPort by 13.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CryoPort

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CryoPort (CYRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CryoPort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoPort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.