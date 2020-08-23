Zacks: Analysts Expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $455.12 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will report sales of $455.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $652.71 million and the lowest is $322.00 million. Hyatt Hotels posted sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 62.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year sales of $2.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $4.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.93 million. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

H has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. TD Securities lowered Hyatt Hotels to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $92.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 223.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after buying an additional 32,098 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 21,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.64. The company had a trading volume of 679,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,828. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $94.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.36.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

