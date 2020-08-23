Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $93.86 Million

Brokerages expect TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) to announce $93.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TC Pipelines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $93.71 million to $94.00 million. TC Pipelines reported sales of $93.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TC Pipelines will report full year sales of $391.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $391.00 million to $392.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $380.34 million, with estimates ranging from $370.67 million to $390.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TC Pipelines.

Get TC Pipelines alerts:

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. TC Pipelines had a net margin of 70.48% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The business had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TCP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TC Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on TC Pipelines from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. US Capital Advisors started coverage on TC Pipelines in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TC Pipelines in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TC Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.09.

NYSE TCP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,267. TC Pipelines has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $44.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.52 and a 200 day moving average of $33.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. TC Pipelines’s payout ratio is 69.52%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in TC Pipelines in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of TC Pipelines in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TC Pipelines by 46.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TC Pipelines during the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in TC Pipelines during the first quarter valued at $114,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TC Pipelines Company Profile

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TC Pipelines (TCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TC Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.