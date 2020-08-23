Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $139.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) to announce $139.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $139.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $140.33 million. Heritage Insurance reported sales of $131.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full-year sales of $554.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $553.75 million to $554.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $598.14 million, with estimates ranging from $588.17 million to $608.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.18). Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 7.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Heritage Insurance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,326,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,914,000 after purchasing an additional 176,112 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 4.1% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 502,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,580,000 after buying an additional 19,720 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 420,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,570,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 22,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the first quarter worth about $3,402,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRTG opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Heritage Insurance has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $15.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.26%.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

