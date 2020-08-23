Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AxoGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.12). AxoGen reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 128.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.26). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.13. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 22.08% and a negative net margin of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $22.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AXGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on AxoGen in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of AxoGen in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AxoGen from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut AxoGen to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.13.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXGN. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in AxoGen by 295.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,641 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 61,756 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in AxoGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in AxoGen by 15.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AxoGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in AxoGen by 66.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 44,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 17,895 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXGN stock opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 10.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. AxoGen has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $18.84.

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

